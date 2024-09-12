With the fall season arriving in Michigan, the cravings for delicious comfort foods kick in. And a piping hot bowl of chili is a great way to satisfy that craving. And now you can find America's best bowl of chili right here in the Mitten.

Michigan Restaurant Now Serves 'Best Bowl Of Chili' In The Nation

LoveFood picked the best bowl of chili in every state based on reviews and accolades. The best in the nation include simple recipes and some that twist a classic dish differently and load up your bowl with unique toppings. One Michigan restaurant lands on the list with more than one incredible bowl of hearty chili.

LoveFood says the chili flight at Dr. Rolf's Barbeque, in Muskegon or Spring Lake, gives you more than one option for the best chili in the Great Lakes state:

Dr Rolf's Barbeque has a trio of delicious chilis on offer – and, happily, you don't have to choose between them. Order the chili flight, and you'll get all three: that's white (smoky chicken and beans), green (pulled pork and black beans), and red (smoked brisket, black beans, and pinto beans), plus a cornbread waffle or corn chips on the side.

Other delicious comfort food options include Pulled Pork Nachos and BBQ favorites like baby back ribs, brisket, and chicken wings. And the ultimate comfort food...

End your meal with a Strawberry cornbread waffle for dessert. Enjoy the best chili in Michigan and America at Dr. Rolf's Barbeque.

