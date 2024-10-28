Wings are an essential game-day food in Michigan. While some might eat them as appetizers, wings also make a great main course. And you'll find a spot now known for America's best chicken wings at one popular restaurant in Michigan.

Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Chicken Wings' Spot In The Nation

LoveFood ranked the nation's best chicken wings at bars and restaurants in every state. And whether you prefer flats or drums, you'll find some of the nation's best perfectly crispy and juicy, chicken wings in Michigan.

Sweetwater Tavern is located in the heart of Detroit's historic district and has developed a secret recipe for wings that keeps customers coming back for over 30 years. LoveFood says:

Characterful Detroit pub Sweetwater Tavern says chicken wings are what it does best – and 15,000 pounds of them are sold each week across all Sweetwater locations, so it must be doing something right. The award-winning Sweetwater Wings are marinated for 24 hours, so they’re intensely flavored, but not super spicy. They're so good they've kept customers coming back for years.

Not only do the wings live up to the hype, but customers also rave about Sweetwater Tavern's award-winning ribs. Add the homemade mac and cheese and collard greens for delicious sides. And you won't want to miss out on dessert either. Try the Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake or the Granny Smith Caramel Apple Pie A la Mode.

You can get your hands on some of America's best wings at Sweetwater Tavern locations in Detroit, Southfield, Eastpointe, and Flint.

