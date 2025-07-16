While chain restaurants in Michigan offer a convenient meal at relatively affordable prices, there's nothing like a restaurant that serves scratch-made food at a comparable price. Two Michigan spots are now the best places to get deliciously cheap eats in the Great Lakes state.

These Michigan Restaurants Serve The Best Cheap Eats In The State

Lovefood ranked the best restaurants for a blue-plate special in the U.S., where you can get a home-cooked meal without breaking your budget. And two Michigan favorites make the list.

Get our free mobile app

TV's Deli & Diner in Trenton is a Michigan favorite that serves a satisfying meal at a bargain price. Lovefood says:

This cozy diner specializes in classic comfort food, including favorites such as Swedish meatballs, roast turkey, and house-made meatloaf, all served with a choice of sides (think mashed potatoes, mac ’n’ cheese, scalloped apples, and cheesy grits).

And another Michigan classic lands on the list for great food and friendly service.

Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor is the perfect spot for delicious, comforting, scratch-made food:

This Ann Arbor spot is always bustling and busy, with regulars coming here for the blue-plate specials. Head here on Tuesdays for the chili of the day with spider bread and salad, arrive on Thursdays for pulled pork, barbecue beef, mashed potatoes, and bacon-braised greens, or tuck into meatloaf with mashed potatoes and spinach on Wednesdays.

And don't leave Zingerman's without one of their homemade baked treats.

Try the best restaurants in Michigan for cheap eats at Zingerman's Roadhouse or TV's Deli and Diner.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison