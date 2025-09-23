There's no shortage of burger chains in Michigan to choose from for a quick and convenient meal option. But when you're looking to sink your teeth into the most delicious burger served with a side of hot, crisp fries, there's one place that's been named the best burgers and fries in the Great Lakes state.

California Burgerz Named Best Burgers And Fries In Michigan

Lovefood ranked America's best restaurants for a juicy burger with a side of perfectly crispy fries. They named one spot as the best burger and fries combo in each state, and there's one in Michigan that's a must-try when cravings strike.

California Burgerz, with locations in Warren and Hamtramck, receives rave reviews for its outstanding burgers and fast, friendly service. Lovefood says:

California Burgerz serves up a mouthwatering array of burgers and fries at its Warren and Hamtramck locations. The classic order is their signature combination of an Angus beef patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, and proprietary CB Sauce on a brioche bun. Don't skip the Gorilla Fries, which come topped with 8oz of beef and bacon. Customers love the fact that everything is made to order.

Other popular menu choices include the LA Bacon Burger, Veggie Burger, and Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Gorilla burger served on a tasty pretzel bun.

Try one of America's best burger and fries combos at California Burgerz in Warren and Hamtramck.

