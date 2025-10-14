There's no shortage of drive-thru burger joints in Michigan that serve a quick, convenient, and predictable burger. But if you're looking to sink your teeth into a juicy, handmade burger, you'll find one of the nation's best burgers at one spot in the Great Lakes state.

This Michigan Restaurant Is Home To One Of America's Best Burgers

The Daily Meal ranked the best burger joint in America. and picked the best spot to get your hands on one in every state. The top choices were selected by noted writers, journalists, bloggers, and culinary authorities from across the country. And one Michigan spot on the list is known for its fresh, hand-pattied, made-to-order, mouth-watering burgers.

Redamak's in New Buffalo is the Michigan winner, and The Daily Meal says there is one burger that's a must-try:

New Buffalo, Michigan, spot Redamak's is only open from March 1 through October, so get there before winter hits if you can. Expect a wait, and when you finally snag a table, do what everyone else does: Order a burger — the Velveeta Cheeseburger, in particular. Cut and ground in-house, these 5 ⅓- or 8-ounce patties are cooked medium-well and draped with a glob of melty, oozy Velveeta. It's served with ketchup, mustard, pickles and onion with lettuce and tomato on request.

And no burger meal is complete without a side of crispy, crinkly-cut fries or onion rings.

Taste one of the best burgers in the U.S. at Redamak's in New Buffalo, Michigan.

