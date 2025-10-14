This Michigan Restaurant Is Home To One Of America&#8217;s Best Burgers

This Michigan Restaurant Is Home To One Of America’s Best Burgers

Redamak via Facebook

There's no shortage of drive-thru burger joints in Michigan that serve a quick, convenient, and predictable burger. But if you're looking to sink your teeth into a juicy, handmade burger, you'll find one of the nation's best burgers at one spot in the Great Lakes state.

This Michigan Restaurant Is Home To One Of America's Best Burgers

The Daily Meal ranked the best burger joint in America. and picked the best spot to get your hands on one in every state. The top choices were selected by noted writers, journalists, bloggers, and culinary authorities from across the country. And one Michigan spot on the list is known for its fresh, hand-pattied, made-to-order, mouth-watering burgers.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Redamak's in New Buffalo is the Michigan winner, and The Daily Meal says there is one burger that's a must-try:

New Buffalo, Michigan, spot Redamak's is only open from March 1 through October, so get there before winter hits if you can. Expect a wait, and when you finally snag a table, do what everyone else does: Order a burger — the Velveeta Cheeseburger, in particular. Cut and ground in-house, these 5 ⅓- or 8-ounce patties are cooked medium-well and draped with a glob of melty, oozy Velveeta. It's served with ketchup, mustard, pickles and onion with lettuce and tomato on request.

And no burger meal is complete without a side of crispy, crinkly-cut fries or onion rings.

Taste one of the best burgers in the U.S. at Redamak's in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Burgers That No Longer Exist

These fast food burgers got a lot of attention when they debuted. It didn’t last forever.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR