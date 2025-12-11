Many restaurants in Michigan offer quick, convenient, on-the-go meals. But when you're looking for a place serving delicious, scratch-made comfort food, you'll find it at one cozy spot named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant for brunch in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Brunch Spot

Chowhound ranked the most unassuming spots in America where the coffee is strong, the vibe is relaxed, and unforgettable meals are served. And one Michigan favorite makes the list, offering a nostalgic trip back in time with comforting, hearty meals.

Get our free mobile app

The Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti is a beloved local spot where you can expect generous, "come hungry" servings in a cozy, unique atmosphere. Chowhound says:

When The Bomber Restaurant first opened in 1936, it was to feed the workers at the nearby Willow Run Bomber Plant. While it's evolved over the years, the restaurant hasn't forgotten its roots, showcasing a variety of World War II memorabilia and model planes. It's also retained its mom-and-pop charm, especially for breakfast and brunch. Locals swear by the Cap'n Crunch French Toast and enormous Bomber Breakfast platter.

Whether you're craving breakfast or lunch, you'll have plenty of options for pancakes, omelettes, sandwiches, burgers, and tasty weekend specials.

Try one of America's best hole-in-the-wall spots for the best brunch in Michigan at The Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti.

Best of the Best: Michigan’s Top Restaurants to Try Looking for a new restaurant to try? Add these to your bucket list! From the best diners and delis to the best steakhouses, bakeries, and Mexican eateries, we've compiled a list of Michigan's best restaurants based on national rankings.

24/7 Tempo, Using reviews, awards, and the experiences of their teams, publications like Lovefood.com Tasting Table , and Yelp have declared these the top eats in the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Janna