There's no place like Michigan in the summertime to enjoy the beauty of the Great Lakes that make up the state's iconic shape, or a day at the beach of one of thousands of inland lakes. And now one popular beach in Michigan has been named one of the best spots to soak up fun in the sun in the U.S.

This Michigan Beach Is Named One Of The Best Beaches In America

Reader's Digest ranked America's best beaches, offering easy access to swimming and plenty of other water-loving activities, and, of course, the best spots for sunbathing. One beach was crowned the best in each state, and one popular vacation spot in Michigan is the best beach, which leads up to one of the most beautiful bodies of water in the U.S.

Grand Haven State Park Beach in Grand Haven is one of America's best spots for the perfect beach day and so much more. Reader's Digest says:

People flock here, to the western edge of the state along picturesque Lake Michigan, for a classic All-American beach holiday. There’s a lighthouse, boardwalk, lots of soft sand, and pleasant Great Lake water.

It gets bonus points for being a short jaunt into town just about one mile away, as well as for its 20 miles of shoreline accessible via a running and biking trail to visit the neighboring community of Holland, with its Dutch-inspired windmills and tulips.

Take a trip and enjoy the best beach in America, here in the Great Lakes state, at Grand Haven Beach in Grand Haven.

