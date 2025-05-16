With the warmer months finally arriving in Indiana, it's the perfect time to enjoy tasty barbecue with our favorite side dishes. And if you're looking for the best spot to indulge in ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more, you'll find it at an Indiana BBQ joint named one of the best in America.

Indiana Spot Named One Of America's Best BBQ Restaurants

Lovefood rounded up the best meaty eateries that are a cut above the rest in America and chose one from every state. One Indiana gem on the list has perfected the most delicious barbecue in the Hoosier State.

According to Lovefood, Ben's BBQ Shack in Westfield is one of America's best BBQ joints and the best in the state for its juicy meats and delicious sides:

With glowing reviews and loyal customers, Ben’s BBQ Shack in Westfield is clearly doing something right. The joint has become renowned for its super-juicy meats, from smoky brisket to Texas-style pepper turkey breast. However, if you’re heading here with a group, the Big Game Bundle – featuring brisket, pulled pork, ribs, baked beans, slaw, and buttermilk pie – is hard to beat.

The secret to Ben's BBQ's perfectly tender, fall-off-the-bone meat means no cutting corners:

We believe real barbecue means slow-smoking meat in an authentic pit, using nothing but wood for heat and smoke. No gas, electricity, controlled-air fans, rotisseries, or fancy gadgets are needed.

Enjoy America's best barbecue at Ben's BBQ in Westfield.

