Bells' summer staple, Oberon, is already delicious as is, so to think it can get even tastier warms my heart and excites my taste buds.

Next week Bell's Brewery will release Uberon for the first time. Uberon is Oberon that has been aged in Bourbon barrels. With summer coming to an end, Oberon will stop being in production, so Bell's figured why not give those who love the beer something special for the cooler season. The brewery describes this limited-edition beer as,

…strong, spicy, warming… Uberon tastes like our classic American Wheat Ale with a shot of bourbon dropped into it. It’s the perfect beer for a special summer moment or something to store away for those winter nights when you’re missing Oberon.

Oberon has an alcohol content of 5.8% but with the addition of the bourbon it almost doubles that percentage! Uberon is listed as 11.3% ABV.

There's a chance you've actually tried this specialty beer in the past. Bell's offered Uberon during special tapping events, but this is the first time it's being shipped to retailers. It'll be on tap at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo on September 1st. Uberon will be available for purchase in 4-pack bottles. You can use the beer locator to see where you can pick up your pack.

This is the third Oberon spin-off. Last year Bell's released Mango Oberon and this year they came out with Tropical Oberon (brewed with mango, passionfruit, and guava).

