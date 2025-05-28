Summertime in Michigan means enjoying a range of outdoor activities, including pool parties, lake days, and backyard barbecues. And Michigan residents are being warned to stock up on popular BBQ foods before they light up the grill, as prices are set to spike soon.

Stock Up Now: Popular BBQ Foods Will Soon Cost More In Michigan

According to USA Today, Grocery prices have soared due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and sweeping tariffs. And with prime grilling season in full swing, residents should prepare to pay more than ever at the meat counter.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Summer grilling season typically leads to a surge in demand for meat, especially beef. According to new statistics, the cost of beef products is at a record high. The average per-pound price of 100% ground beef increased to $5.80 in April, nearly a 13% gain over the past 12 months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prices are expected to continue increasing by 6.3% or more in 2025 and will affect the following foods:

Canva Canva loading...

Hamburgers

Canva Canva loading...

Steaks

Beef prices will continue to escalate due to “tight supplies and continued consumer demand,” the USDA says. You'll find that other meats will be more expensive, but not as much as beef. Pork prices are predicted to rise 1.8% in 2025, while poultry is expected to increase 1%. And if you prefer hot dogs over hamburgers, the cost of frankfurters has dropped about 4.3%, according to the USDA.

Check the list below for other items residents are urged to stock up on as prices are set to rise soon.

Michigan Warned To Buy These Grocery Items Now Before Price Hikes Experts warn to stock up on these grocery items now in Michigan before prices soar. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson