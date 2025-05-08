The chances of seeing a bear in your backyard in Michigan continue to grow as the population expands across the Great Lakes state. Michigan residents are being warned that bear encounters in upper and lower Michigan are increasing, including several high-risk locations for bear activity.

The Highest Risk Locations For Bear Activity In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan's black bear population has increased 25% in the last decade, and as the population increases, so do complaints of bear nuisance behavior. The DNR has received hundreds of black bear nuisance complaints a year, which is a number that has quadrupled since 2012. While bears have long been a fact of life in the state's Upper Peninsula, they've been venturing farther south and west.

According to the Detroit News, the state estimates 2,000 bears now call Lower Michigan home, including venturing into the Traverse City, Grand Rapids, and Midland areas. The number of nuisance complaints of bears causing conflicts with humans has been on the rise, with several counties reporting the highest activity, including:

Marquette (41)

Houghton (29),

Otsego (26),

Chippewa (25),

Delta (24),

Charlevoix (19),

Leelanau (16)

Grand Traverse (13)

Officials warn Michigan residents to avoid unwanted visits from bears by keeping outdoor garbage in a secured container, keeping outdoor grills clean and free from food or scraps, and removing bird feeders and other potential food sources.

The DNR can help remove a bear from a property by scaring it off with rubber buckshot or pyrotechnics. The state can also trap and relocate the animal if it becomes problematic or threatens public safety.

