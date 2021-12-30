Battle Creek Rescue has 300 Birds of 800 Rescued from Hoarding Situation

A Battle Creek animal rescue has taken in 300 birds who need lots of care. Here's how to help.

Shannon Kramer is the founder of Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab, located in Battle Creek, Michigan. She says Birds and Beaks had already had 150 birds in their care before stepping in to care for 300 of the 836 parakeets that were recently relinquished to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group that is located in Romeo, Michigan.

Birds and Beaks is a small operation run from a private home at this time. Shannon says the rescue was recently able to purchase some land adjacent to the home but it will be some time before they can build and expand their care capabilities.

All of the birds are receiving care and being treated with antibiotics. Of the 300, the rescue says that 11 of the parakeets have died. The rest of them are said to be doing remarkably well.

Shannon says she doesn't know what the rescue would have done without the doctors from Jolly Road Veterinary Hospital. The veterinarian came straight to the home/rescue to provide care and access the extent of the parakeets' needs. They also have not billed for that care, yet.

How to Help

Anyone wishing to contribute to the veterinary costs can do so by clicking here, donating through PayPal by clicking here, or by calling Jolly Road Veterinary Hospital at 517-977-1095 asking to place funds into the Birds and Beaks account when calling.

Each of the parakeets will still need further medical evaluations before they can be put up for adoption. Because Birds and Beaks is such a small rescue, they have a process that would be adopters must follow. Appointments must be set up ahead of time before coming to see the birds.

If you think caring for birds is easy, think again. Take a peek below at just one of the nearly 300 feedings taking place at 3:00 a.m.

The amount of cleaning that takes place throughout the day isn't any easier. As you can imagine, making sure the parakeets not only have a clean environment while they recuperate is very important. As is proper air filtration.

