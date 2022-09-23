There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:

The Flexi Sidecar - This 1919 Harley Davidson Flexi Racer was first raced by Cliff Palmer out of Battle Creek, MI in the 1930s. After finding this rare machine, in 2011 Matt raced it at the Wauseon, OH swapmeet in 2012 alongside two other Flexis.

One commenter spoke about how Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina was lucky to have such a rare bike:

DWTT--more history in a corner than many museums have in their large rooms. Thank God one guy rescued so many historical bikes that somehow survived World War scrap metal drives.

Dale's Wheels Through Time Museum has one of the largest premier collections of rare American vintage motorcycles and is located 5 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway, in beautiful Maggie Valley, NC, so the fact they have a bike that belonged to someone in Battle Creek shows just how much history will roll from one place to the next.

With all of the cool and vintage vehicles, we see every year across Michigan, the fact that we still have a bike over 100 years old is really impressive.