Battle Creek Public Works Celebrates With Open House Of Fun

Sunday, May 15th, marks the beginning of National Public Works Week, and the City of Battle Creek is celebrating by having an open house. It will be an outdoor event and a great time to bring the kids to enjoy some snacks, observe the city vehicles that keep the city running, and grab a give-away.

The open house will take place Wednesday, May 18th, from 4-6 PM at the Public Works parking lot located at 150 South Kendall Street. Many of the big city vehicles that help keep the city in tip-top shape will be on display, including a plow truck, Republic Services waste truck, street sweeper, and backhoe. You’ll be able to climb inside and get a view from a new perspective.

Get our free mobile app

There will also be demonstrations, such as the Water Team racing against the clock, to rebuild a fire hydrant. Have you ever wondered what the inside of a sewer pipe looks like? Now’s your chance to find out!

Fun giveaways will abound, and those who wish to spin the trivia wheel will win prizes that include reusable grocery bags, notebooks, and dog poo bag dispensers! And be sure to grab a traffic cone squishy while supplies last!

The Public Works crew looks forward to seeing neighbors of all ages joining the fun and enjoying the snacks.