Battle Creek Expected to Break Heat Record Today

This weather has been more than unseasonably warm, it's been record-breaking. On Tuesday Kalamazoo reached 81 degrees making it the hottest October 29th in Kalamazoo history. The hottest October 29th before yesterday took place in 1999 when it got up to 77 degrees. Kalamazoo's heat record for October 30th is 82 degrees which was set in 1950. Kalamazoo will see a high of around 78 today, likely missing the record. However, Battle Creek is in for a record-breaking heatwave.

Battle Creek's hottest October 30th on record was 78 degrees in 1950. WWMT News Channel 3's Jeff Porter tells us that Battle Creek is likely to hit 78 degrees today.

Halloween is a completely different story weather-wise. Thursday, October 31st, 2024 will be a mixed bag of everything. The day is expected to start out warm. Southwest Michigan will have temps around 70 overnight with rain and thunderstorms expected periodically throughout the day with temps dropping to the mid-60s in the afternoon. Clouds will move out with temps in the mid-50s at trick-or-treat time.

60s and 70s would have been nice for trick-or-treating this year. However, 58 degrees with no rain isn't too shabby either. Don't make me tell my old man stories of trick-or-treating in the snow. We could have seen our breath if our mouths weren't covered by cheap plastic masks.

Happy Halloween.

