No, it's not just you! They're everywhere. I had been experiencing this at home, but as my friends and coworkers began echoing the same sentiment, I realized:

We're all being invaded by fruit flies.

I’m not usually the type to keep fresh fruit out on the counter, but it’s Michigan apple season after all, so of course there’s a bowl of apples sitting at home. I'm a true Michigander in their natural habitat. I also have a garage fridge full of Vernors and a cupboard full of fudge-- so sue me!

These flies swarm me in the break room at work and dive straight into my evening glass of wine at home. Lately it feels as if there's no escaping them. What gives?

Well, it's so bad even folks in Washington are dealing with this pesky fruit fly problem. According to Fox 13 Seattle peak fruit fly season is underway across the U.S:

Generally, fruit flies thrive in the summer and the fall, which can be attributed to how much produce is bought and sold during this time of year...their lifespan is actually 40 to 50 days and they can live longer in warmer temperatures.

Not only that, but sources claim we've been experiencing an on-going fruit fly outbreak across the globe! Well, exotic fruit flies, that is. Most of the flies we see buzzing around our fruit at home are the common fruit fly, Drosophila melanogaster.

Here's how to get rid of them:

These pests thrive under warm and damp conditions, such as your drain or garbage disposal. Unfortunately, most times these fruit flies don't like to go away on their own and can lay up to 500 eggs, according to Fox 13 Seattle. To make a DIY fruit fly trap:

Take a jar and punch a few small holes in the lid with a hammer and nail. Fill the jar with ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar and a few drops of liquid dish soap. Leave it out and wait.

