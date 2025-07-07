Battle Creek Community Foundation Hosting Second Annual Free Block Party

Last year, the Battle Creek Community Foundation (BCCF) hosted a free block party for the entire city to come out and enjoy. They shared knowledge about their plans for the people of the community for the next year while attendees could enjoy local food and drinks, local vendors, live entertainment, and each other's company.

Last year's event had such a great turn out that the BCCF has decided to run things back this year. They announced that they would be hosting the second annual free block party on Wednesday August 20th on Michigan Avenue in Downtown Battle Creek.

Heard About The Free Block Party in Battle Creek?

The Battle Creek Enquirer Via Yahoo News shares that Mary Muliett, BCCF CEO had this to say about bringing back the block party:

It was so great to see people from all parts of our community connecting and having fun together last year. We wanted to build on that impactful energy and host a second annual block party to bring our community together once again.

This year's block party will be from 4-6pm and the event will open to the public and will include the foundation's annual meeting, live entertainment, food, local vendors, and more. Providing many opportunities for the people of Battle Creek to network with one another and enjoy a great time in the city.

The BCCF is currently looking for interested businesses, donors and community members to help sponsor the event and keep the costs free for the attendees. The BCCF has been doing its job to uplift the community and surrounding areas in Calhoun County since 1974, and the Block party is just one of many ways they look out for the community.