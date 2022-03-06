Battle Creek American Legion Post Coming To The Aid Of First Responders
The American Legion Post 257, in Battle Creek, is springing into action to help support Calhoun County first responders at long on-scene emergencies. Members have formed A.L.E.R.T., the American Legion Emergency Response Team. Their goal is to provide shelter in hot or cold situations and offer comfort items, during long-drawn-out emergency situations. First responders will be able to either warm up or cool down in a trailer provided by the legionnaires. A cool drink or perhaps a hot cup of coffee will also be available. The A.L.E.R.T. teams will be on the scene of fires, missing person search & rescue, natural disasters, highway closures, and incident investigations. According to the A.L.E.R.T. website, the stated goal of the project is, “Providing shelter (warmth/cooling) and comfort items: hydration, nutrition, hygiene, and other items as needed to aid in the on-scene recovery and sustainment of first responders."
Local sponsors have already come to the aid of the legionnaires. Heights Construction, Fire Creek Provisioning Center, Wickert Dental Labs, and Battle Creek Rental are among the early supporters. A trailer has been donated, but donations are needed for its rehab and stocking.
The List of needed items includes:
- Bottled Water, Coffee (Ground)
- Gatorade Powdered Packets
- Nutri Bars, Tang OJ
- Instant soup with Spoons and fork sets
- Bowls
- Trash bags
- 8 -10 Wool Blankets
- Storage Totes
- Bungie Cords
- Hand Sanitizer
- Flashlights and Batteries
- First Aid kits
- Folding tables
- Folding Chairs
- Paper Towels
- Working gloves
- Portable coffee maker
- Disposable Coffee Cups.
Some of the permanent items needed include:
- Portable Generator
- Extension cords
- Portable light stands
- Portable fans
- Cleaning items i.e., Brooms, Mop, Dustpan
- Walkie Talkies
- Coolers
- First Aid Kit
- Flashlights
- Towels
- Additional funds for the Rehab of the Trailer
Any donation amount would be appreciated, however, there are also levels of sponsorship.
- Lieutenant- $250-$500 will receive a Supporter Certificate
- Captain - $1000.00 will receive a Supporter Certificate along with your 8”x10” logo on the A.L.E.R.T Trailer for 2 years
- Chief - $1500.00 will receive a Supporter Certificate along with your 8”x10” logo on the A.L.E.R.T Trailer for 2 years and a Permanent wall Brick located at American Legion Post 257
If you can help out with a donation to this worthy cause, you can mail a cash donation to American Legion Post 257 (A.L.E.R.T.), 7475 B. Drive North, Battle Creek, Michigan 49014. You can also use the quick and easy option by clicking the donation button on their website at alert257.org.