What Does A Star On An Indiana Home Mean? Not Just Decoration
There are many ways to decorate your home in Indiana to give it more aesthetic appeal. And while traveling through a neighborhood in the Hoosier State, you might see a star adorning the outside of the home. Each adds a unique touch to a home, coming in different colors, shapes, and sizes. But the star has a deeper meaning beyond a pretty decoration on an Indiana home.
These metal stars are called 'barn stars' and according to House Digest, these stars were painted directly onto barns and were later handcrafted from metal or wood. The five-pointed star originated among the German-American farming communities in Pennsylvania and began as an attempt to ward off evil and bring good luck to the farmers. But it's more than just the shape of the star that has significance. The color of the barn star chosen also has a specific meaning.
Blue
Blue (and black) stars represent protection.
White
White stands for purity
Brown
Brown means friendship and strength and pays homage to Mother Earth.
Green
Green stars symbolize fertility and growth-ideal for a farm.
These bold stars are a great statement piece for any Indiana home or barn and hopefully bring you luck and protection to your home too.
