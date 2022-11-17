When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb.

But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time.

Bad Axe is a documentary about,

a closely knit Asian-American family living in a rural Michigan community as they now fight to keep their American dream alive. As owners of a local prominent restaurant, they reckon with a global pandemic, racial tensions, and generational scars from Cambodia’s “killing fields.”

Check out the trailer below:

The film recently made its world premiere at SXSW, a conference that features TV and Film Festivals, Comedy Festivals, and Music Festivals. There, it won a Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling and was the Audience Award Winner for a Documentary Feature. Now, locals of Michigan can catch it at a few Celebration Cinemas.

Debuting this weekend, you can catch Bad Axe at:

Celebration Cinema Crossroads (Portage)

Celebration Cinema Lansing

Celebration Cinema GR North (Grand Rapids)

It's a limited release so, each theater only has a few showtimes to offer. However, it seems that Lansing and GR North have a few more than Portage. You can see the showtimes here.

