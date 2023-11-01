Three Michigan Cities are Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.
Oh rats, Michigan is crawling with these critters in 2023. But, we're not alone.
According to a recent Orkin report, we have a pretty serious rat situation in and around Michigan. After we crawl into the Michigan rat cities, we will take a look around us at the rat-infested cities that are close to our Michigan borders. Warning: the findings are alarming.
#9 Detroit
#25 Grand Rapids
#43 Flint
We have a few towns outside of Michigan, yet very close to us on this list such as South Bend, Indiana, Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. Speaking of Chicago, they've been #1 on this list for the last 9 years straight. The Chicago Rats are undefeated.
3 Ohio Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.
- #10 Cleveland
- #18 Columbus
- #31 Cincinnati
2 Indiana Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.
- #15 Indianapolis
- #47 South Bend
2 Illinois Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.
- #1 Chicago
- #41 Champaign
A quick pro-tip on how to avoid rat infestation: stop being gross. Clean up after yourself, you'll be fine.
