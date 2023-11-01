Oh rats, Michigan is crawling with these critters in 2023. But, we're not alone.

According to a recent Orkin report, we have a pretty serious rat situation in and around Michigan. After we crawl into the Michigan rat cities, we will take a look around us at the rat-infested cities that are close to our Michigan borders. Warning: the findings are alarming.

Three Michigan Cities are Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.

#9 Detroit

Detroit is the 9th most rat-infested city in the U.S. according to the recent report from Orkin. That makes Detroit the most rat-infested city in Michigan.

#25 Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is the 25th most rat-infested city in the country and the 2nd most in the state of Michigan.

#43 Flint

Flint has so much working against it already, from years of toxic drinking water to a failing economy and now this. Flint is the 3rd most rat-infested city in Michigan and it ranks #43 in the nation.

We have a few towns outside of Michigan, yet very close to us on this list such as South Bend, Indiana, Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. Speaking of Chicago, they've been #1 on this list for the last 9 years straight. The Chicago Rats are undefeated.

3 Ohio Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.

#10 Cleveland

#18 Columbus

#31 Cincinnati

2 Indiana Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.

#15 Indianapolis

#47 South Bend

2 Illinois Cities Among the Most Rat-Infested in the U.S.

#1 Chicago

#41 Champaign

A quick pro-tip on how to avoid rat infestation: stop being gross. Clean up after yourself, you'll be fine.