New On-Demand Rideshare Program Coming to Kalamazoo, MI

The new program is set to launch this spring.

With the way gas prices are fluctuating these days, it's no wonder Kalamazoo residents are looking to cut costs--or at least share the cost--when it comes to getting around West Michigan.

Unfortunately the state of Michigan consistently has the highest average car insurance rate in the nation spending nearly $3,643 per year according to data from MarketWatch Guides.

Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Michigan?

Despite Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issuing auto-insurance refund checks in 2021 due to a surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, drivers are still feeling the pain from both the pump and their policies.

Of Michigan's sky-high insurance premiums ValuePenguin says,

Michigan has some of the highest minimum-liability coverage requirements in the country...Additionally, the state has a high percentage of uninsured drivers, more than 25%, which also raises insurance rates.

Kalamazoo Metro Rideshare

Imagine if you didn't have to worry about any of that! Fox17 reports Kalamazoo's Metro public transit is set to introduce a new cost-effective rideshare program, similar to Uber and Lyft.

Available in three areas-- Oshtemo/Kalamazoo, Comstock, and Portage-- users simply need a phone and some funds to schedule their ride within a designated zone. If your destination is outside of the "zone" you will then be taken to the nearest bus stop.

Sean McBride, executive director of Kalamazoo Metro, says the idea is to serve communities where the nearest fixed-route bus stop is just a little too far to walk. As McBride explains to Fox17:

What you'll do if you want to ride is sign up for the service, so Metro link, and use a phone app to schedule a ride...The fare will be $1.25. But if you're using it in combination with a fixed-route bus trip, the buck-25 will cover you for your whole trip

If you're someone who would take advantage of this service, the pilot program kicks off this April 15 and will run through 2025.

