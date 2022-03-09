Bad Axe Michigan Documentary Will Make Its World Premiere At SXSW

Bad Axe is located in the thumb of Michigan and has a population of just over 3,000 people. That is about all I knew of the city. Now I find out that a documentary about an Asian-American family who has been fighting to keep their restaurant open during the Covid pandemic will be shown at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) in March.

The Huron Daily Tribune reported on the son of the family, David Siev, who made the documentary. When he found out his documentary about his family, the city of Bad Axe and the struggle they went through was chosen by the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, he said "I was, like, 'Wow, this is unreal,'"

David wanted to tell the story of his father who came from Cambodia as a child to live his American dream. He and his wife eventually started a restaurant named “Rachel's Food & Spirits” and after many years their business prospered. That all changed when Covid-19 came to our shores and in March of 2020 Governor Whitmer shut down all bars and restaurants.

The documentary titled "Bad Axe" goes through all the trials and tribulations brought on by Governor Whitmer shutting down their restaurant as well as racial tensions increased in the city due to the death of George Floyd.

Sounds very interesting.

His documentary was one of only eight that were chosen and will be shown on March 14th, 15th and 18th at the South by Southwest Film Festival. You can stream the documentary online via the purchase of a virtual ticket. That viewing will be on March 15th at 9 a.m. est.

Checkout their preview: