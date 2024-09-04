The outbreak has spread to 7 new states including Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Between the spotted lanternfly, a massive deli meat recall, and the brain-eating amoeba that could be lurking in Michigan's lakes, I'm not even sure where in The Mitten is safe anymore-- because it's certainly not your own back yard!

Get our free mobile app

According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this outbreak no reaches across 45 states and has lead to 102 reported hospitalizations; the culprit may be hiding in plain sight in your own back yard.

If not yours, perhaps your neighbors or your neighbor's neighbor.

backyard chicken coop michigan Backyard Chicken Coop - Canva loading...

On August 29, 2024 the CDC shared the following advisory:

Public health officials are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry. Any backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs that can make you sick. Always take steps to stay healthy around your flock.

Haven't we already heard this before? Can we assume the rise in the homesteading trend is also giving rise to Salmonella cases? Adds the CDC,

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported but officials are reminding those who do have backyard poultry to practice safe habits including:

Washing your hands after collecting eggs or handling equipment used for poultry

Avoiding putting poultry near your face

Keeping poultry and equipment outside

Wearing dedicated work clothing

Keeping the coop clean

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Michigan Food Items Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson