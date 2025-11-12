Many Michigan parents rely on formula products as a healthy and convenient way to feed their infants. However, a formula recall that could be 'potentially deadly' has now expanded to Michigan.

Baby Formula Now Recalled In Michigan As Botulism Outbreak Grows

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a manufacturer of organic baby formula recalled all its products sold nationwide on Tuesday, days after some batches were recalled in an expanding outbreak of infant botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness. According to the CDC , the botulinum toxin can attack the nerves, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle weakness and paralysis, visual disturbances, trouble swallowing, speech issues, and even death.

ByHeart recalls all Whole Nutrition Infant Formula after a botulism outbreak linked to 15 hospitalizations. The recall includes all unexpired 24-oz cans and single-serve “Anywhere Pack” sticks. The FDA says unopened cans haven’t shown any trace of the bacteria, but the agency is urging parents who use ByHeart to stop feeding it to their babies until further notice.

Symptoms of infant botulism can include poor feeding, constipation, pupils that are slow to react to light, drooping eyelids, fewer facial expressions than usual, low muscle tone, or a weaker-than-normal cry.

If you’ve been using ByHeart, stop immediately. Parents with questions can reach ByHeart at hello@ or 1-833-429-4327.

