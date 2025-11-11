How To Avoid Hitting A Deer & What To Do After Hitting A Deer in Michigan

There are two times of the year in Michigan when deer appearances become more common than the rest of the year, the fall and the spring. I'm not sure what it is about the spring other than winter being over, but the fall is the mating season but also hunting season. They are often pushed away from their homes to avoid hunters, or they are out looking for mates to procreate.

Regardless of the reasoning, there are more deer roaming the roads putting themselves and drivers at risk. I would imagine that we would all prefer to not hit a deer but sometimes that may be unavoidable as they seem to appear out of thin air sometimes. There are some things that should be on the forefront of your mind while driving, especially in areas known to have heavy deer traffic.

How To Avoid Hitting A Deer:

Allautoexperts.com reports:

1. Timing is everything.

Deer are creatures of habit—they love their dawn and dusk strolls, especially during fall (mating season) and spring (road trip season, apparently). If you’re driving through deer territory (you’ll know by those yellow diamond signs with the deer silhouette), stay woke. This isn’t the time to zone out or scroll Instagram. Pretend you’re in a real-life game of Frogger. 2. Don’t panic-swerve. Seriously.

If Bambi pops up in your headlights, slam those brakes (safely, obviously) but keep the wheel straight. Swerving might save the deer but launch you into a tree, a ditch, or oncoming traffic. Spoiler: Hitting a tree is way worse for you. And insurance won’t cover that mess unless you’ve got collision coverage. 3. Deer never travel solo.

Spot one deer? Congrats, you’ve found the decoy. There’s probably a whole squad lurking in the bushes. Slow way down or even stop (if it’s safe) until the coast is clear. 4. Honk like you’re in a parade.

Deer hate loud noises. A long, aggressive honk might scare them off the road—or at least freeze them in place. It’s like shouting “NOT TODAY, SATAN!” but for deer. 5. Claim the center lane.

On multi-lane roads, hog the middle (stay in your lane, though). This gives you extra reaction time if a deer decides to photobomb your drive.

Sometimes you can do everything you can to avoid hitting a deer it's just not enough, but they are determined to get themselves hurt. If you fall into the unfortunate scenario of hitting a deer, here is what you should do immediately afterwards.

What To Do After You Hit A Deer

Allautoexperts.com reports:

1. Pull over ASAP + hazard lights ON.

Get your car to a safe spot—the shoulder, a parking lot, whatever. Throw those hazard lights on so other drivers don’t rear-end you. 2. Don’t play Disney Princess.

That injured deer? It’s not gonna thank you for checking its pulse. Stay back—they’re scared, confused, and might kick or bolt unpredictably. 3. Call the cops (and 911 if anyone’s hurt).

Do you have to report hitting a deer? Technically no, but a police report is golden for insurance claims (if you have comprehensive coverage). Plus, if the deer’s carcass is blocking traffic, the authorities need to clear it. 4. Snap pics like a paparazzo.

Take photos of everything: car damage, road conditions, deer remnants (yes, even the gross stuff). If the cops don’t show, this evidence is your lifeline for insurance. 5. “Can I drive this thing?” Check.

Is your car spewing fluids? Is the windshield shattered? If it feels sketchy, don’t risk it. Call a tow truck or roadside assistance. 6. Ring up your insurance agent.

Have your policy number, photos, and police report ready. Time to make it their problem.

Read More: Michigan DNR May Make Changes To Hunting Season Starting In 2026

Insurance coverage can be tricky if you hit a deer as well, those with liability insurance would not be covered, those with comprehensive coverage would be, but if you swerve and hit a tree you will only be covered if you have collision coverage. Deer in Michigan can be absolute menaces, so drive safe and have some great car insurance!