Salute to our veterans! Every November, businesses across America show their appreciation for the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much in service to our country.

From major national retailers and restaurant chains, to locally owned mom-and-pop shops right here in West Michigan, there are plenty of ways to save and enjoy a little something extra. Here are some of the Veterans Day 2026 deals, free meals, and special discounts available this Wednesday, November 11.

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These West Michigan Businesses Are Showing Veterans Some Love

Per the Department of Veterans Affairs, many national chains will be participating offering Veterans Day freebies this year,

These Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. -- VAnews.gov

Each offer comes with its own terms and conditions, so be sure to read the fine print before heading out. In most cases, veterans and active-duty service members will need to show a valid military ID or other proof of service to redeem these special Veterans Day deals.

Local Veterans Day Offerings Include:

Long Island Café (Battle Creek) - 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Free hot breakfast for veterans and spouses, including surviving spouses, thanks to Seelye Auto Group .

. HopCat (Kalamazoo) - Free Signature Double Burger, Cosmik Fries, and a soft drink, dine-in only.

Julianna's Restaurant (Kalamazoo) - Free breakfast for veterans and active-duty: 3 eggs, hash browns, 2 sausage links, and toast.

KP Cinemas (Kalamazoo) - Free movie ticket free ticket to veterans and active-duty military.

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National chains offering Veterans Day deals include:

Applebee's - Free dine‑in entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.

Bob Evans - Free meal from a special menu, dine-in only.

Chipotle - Free chips + choice of guac, queso blanco or salsa with a $5 purchase (at participating locations).

Starbucks - Veterans, service members and spouses receive a free 12‑oz hot or iced brewed coffee.

Kohl's - 30% off in‑store for military, veterans, and families on November 10-11, 2026.

Great Clips - Free haircut on Nov. 11, 2026, and anyone getting a haircut that day can request a free haircut card to give a veteran.

Thank you to all who have served! Look through more 2026 Veterans Day deals here.

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