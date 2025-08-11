Drivers beware! There's a new danger lurking on Indiana roads.

Headlines across the state are sharing the incredible news that populations of armadillos have official arrived in the Hoosier State. Not only are they here, but they're also breeding.

Potential impacts from our new neighbor the armadillo include damage to lawns, disruption to native wildlife, and increased road hazards. How and why are these armadillos making their way to Indiana?

Climate change, of course!

According to Indiana's WTHR it is believed hoards of armadillos are breeding in Marion County,

Unlike many new animals that come to Indiana, armadillos weren't brought here by humans...Scientist believe climate change, driven by greenhouse gases, have made winters more mild, which lets the armadillos survive farther and farther north.

I lived out of state in southwest Missouri for several years and that was my first time ever encountering armadillos in real life. Much like the opossum these armadillos would waddle through backyards in the middle of the night with their beady little eyes looking for a midnight snack. These critters also had a nickname across the state:

"The Missouri Speed Bump"

At first I thought it sounded kind of callous, but it's true! I saw countless armadillos on the side of Missouri highways and freeways and it became clear how they earned that nickname. Adds WTHR,

Armadillos are not likely to attack you, but they can cause trouble on the roads. When an armadillo is scared, it can jump up to 5 feet in the air! That means it often jumps up into the undercarriage of cars and trucks, causing damage with its hard shell and killing the animal.

Keep an eye out for this new threat on Indiana Roads!

