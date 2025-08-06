CDC Warns Michigan Residents Traveling To China Due To Virus Outbreak

The CDC has been working overload since the COVID-19 pandemic which stopped the entire world for what felt like forever. The CDC has had to not only find the proper guidelines, vaccines, and treatment for COVID but also keep an eye on the other virus that exist within the world. Their job is to make sure we are all aware of the dangers that could get us sick and how to prepare/recover from these viruses.

Get our free mobile app

One thing the CDC will always tell people to be cautious of is traveling, especially when you are traveling abroad to another country. There are already language, culture, and familiarity concerns when traveling, adding the worries of deadly diseases only makes it worse. Traveling individuals are a large reason why viruses may spread quickly, and the pandemic is great example of that.

The CDC has warned residents of Michigan and the rest of the United States about traveling to China and to use caution if they must go. The CDC says that chikungunya disease is spreading rapidly in parts of China and getting a vaccine prior to traveling would be ideal.

Have You Heard Of Chikungunya Disease?

Chikungunya disease is currently spread by mosquitos and there are over 7,000 cases in China including most of them being in the manufacturing hub of Foshan near Hong Kong. There are two vaccines available in Michigan one for children 12 and under and the other for adults 18+.

Regardless of receiving a vaccine or not, being aware of the disease and how it looks is vitally important. Mlive reports:

Symptoms of chikungunya disease typically include joint pain and fever. However, other symptoms may include: headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. While most people infected improve in a matter of days, some may experience severe joint pain for months to years.

Pregnant women should refrain from traveling as Chikungunya disease can be passed during birth causing implications for the baby. Those most at risks are newborns who contract at birth, senior citizens, and people with underlying health conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

Read More: FBI Warns Michigan Residents Of New Package Scam

Read More: FBI Warns Michigan Residents Of New Package Scam

CDC Warns Michigan Residents Traveling To China Due To Virus Outbreak Viktor Forgacs Unsplash loading...

Chikungunya disease can cause death in the worst scenarios and there is no treatment, but you can protect yourself by wearing insect repellent; wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants; and staying in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors.