Our favorite treasure hunt has found its way to the Mitten!

According to local news outlet, the Petoskey News-Review more than 4,000 visitors brought along their family heirlooms and vintage goods to northern Michigan with hopes of hearing their attic find is actually a hidden gem.

Get our free mobile app

Just like the excitement we feel when we hear the American Pickers are in our neck of the woods, we buzzing to know the details of PBS favorite Antiques Roadshow's latest stop in Michigan. Here's what we know about the upcoming Michigan episodes:

On July 1, 2025 thousands of collectors from Michigan and across the nation gathered in Charlevoix at Castle Farms to have their items appraised by the shows experts/personalities. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer even managed to swing by the event!

After a long day of filming it's being reported the show's stop at Castle Farms will be turned into a 3-part episode set to air in early 2026.

Remember when a man brought his grandmother's vintage Michigan-made breast implants to be appraised on the show?

That's what we love about this show; you never know what you'll see. We love "AR" for its fascinating free appraisals of family heirlooms, unique garage and estate sale picks-- the weirder, the better! But I think those implants are without a doubt the most bizarre item I've ever seen featured on the show.

Comments on social media from those who were lucky enough to attend the event say it was fun, informative, and well-organized:

"My husband... and I were there today with our velvet Elvis. The best part was connecting with complete strangers about the stuff we brought and so much more. So fun!" - Janis Braun-Levine

"It was phenomenal great show. Great crews of Antique Roadshow, castle Farm Crew and the 120 AR Volunteers." - Dora Kelsey

"My husband and I were there today also. We had sentimental items. Worth about 40 dollars. But fun day." - Jody Ferguson Brown

Here Are 10 Stops on the Southwest Michigan Antique Trail If you love antiquing, we have plenty of shops and malls to choose from in the Southwest Michigan area. Gallery Credit: Google Maps