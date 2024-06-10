‘American Pickers’ Filming In Southwest Michigan This Summer

Got junk? The 'Pickers' are back in Michigan for more great finds.

The hit History Channel TV show American Pickers is now in its 25th season and crews are set to film in southwest Michigan later this summer. Here's what we know so far!

Mike Wolfe, American Pickers Mike Wolfe, American Pickers - Getty Images loading...

The Coldwater, Michigan Chamber of Commerce say Pickers producers contacted the city and asked they share the big news with the rest of the community. So, start dusting off all those boxes in the attic! The memo explains,

American Pickers are excited to return to Michigan! They plan to film episodes...throughout your area in August 2024...along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items...looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure

What Are They Looking For?

The funny part is the Pickers don't even really know what they're looking for, but they'll know it when they see it-- that's half the fun of "picking" or thrifting.

However, there are several things the Pickers are not looking for:

stores

flea markets

malls

auction businesses

museums

anything open to the public

They don't want to buy, they want to find.

If you've got anything you believe is rare, unique, historically significant, or odd in the best kind of way, you're asked to contact Pickers producers at americanpickers@cineflix.com, (646) 943- 2184, or Facebook: @GotAPick. Remember to include your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection.

