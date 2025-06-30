Pages & Peonies: Michigan’s New Romance Bookstore In Grand Rapids

There isn't much power like the one that a book possesses. I think some people forget how powerful a book can be and how intriguing many of them are. Many people still see reading as something they have to do for their jobs and other tasks but not something that can be done for enjoyment and leisure. On the flip side, there are those people who are book worms and are always nose deep in a new book.

There are tons of libraries and bookstores all over the world, providing many people with a quiet place to read and explore new literature. What many people don't realize is how expensive books can really be. Now, I'm not talking about those ridiculously expensive college textbooks, but a simple novel that might spark your interest.

Either way, bookstores are one the few places where you can see someone's passion and love for reading blossom. That's what two new owners have done for themselves and hope their bookstore does for many others. Sarah Gramza-Howard and Jess Hodges opened Pages and Peonies because they bonded over romance novels while working at a greenhouse.

Have You Heard Of The New Romance Bookstore In Grand Rapids?

Before their grand opening they took to TikTok to share their idea with the world but didn't expect it to go viral so quickly. The day of the opening they checked their security footage and noticed the room was full but stepped out to see over 2,000 people lined up down Alpine Street in Grand Rapids.

Pages and Peonies is located at 2751 Alpine Ave. NW, Suite 3 and is targeted towards readers who enjoy romance in all forms including thriller, fantasy, or comedy. Mlive via MSN reports:

The space also features a kids area with non-romance books so parents can enjoy the freedom of browsing for their new favorite read while their kids are entertained. Additionally, there is a mini Nespresso coffee station, clothing, jewelry, plants, crochet flowers, bookmarks and other bookish accessories.

Pages and Peonies is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.