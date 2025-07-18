Pizza is a top choice in Indiana for a delicious and convenient meal. Whether you're hungry for a regular pie, thin crust, or deep dish, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza place. However, one popular pizza chain in Indiana has been named the worst in the nation for some surprising reasons.

America's Worst Pizza Chain Is In Indiana

Indiana residents are choosing pizza as their favorite meal, along with the rest of America, as a recent study reveals that 30% of people eat pizza once a week. And Eat This, Not That ranked the top 7 pizza chains in America from worst to best based on customer ratings and reviews. Unfortunately, more than one Hoosier state favorite makes the list.

Marco's Pizza

Marco’s Pizza has fans divided about the taste of the pies and the quality of the crust.

Godfather's Pizza

Customers rate it for nostalgic reasons, but not primarily for its quality.

Hungry Howie's

Customers rate Hungry Howie’s as good when it’s good, but terrible when it’s not, due to inconsistency across the chain. “Used to be a pretty solid pizza place, but ordered from one last night and it was like they switched our pizza for a frozen pizza or something. It legit had the same consistency as a DiGiorno. My kids even complained, unprompted, and they love pretty much all pizza,” one unhappy guest said.

The winner of the best pizza chain has more than 100 Indiana locations: Domino's. The chain ranks high among customers for offering the best value for money through promotions and coupons.

