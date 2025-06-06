Many Indiana residents want to stretch their grocery budget as the cost of food prices continues to rise in the Hoosier state. The cost of groceries depends on what, where, and when you buy, but certain chains generally have lower prices than others. And America's most affordable grocery stores are in Indiana.

America's Cheapest Grocery Stores Are In Indiana

Grocery prices have soared in Indiana due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, increased demand, and factors like avian flu. Shopping at places that help customers save money at the checkout lanes is important, and Indiana is now home to two of America's cheapest grocery stores.

Get our free mobile app

Delish ranked the cheapest grocery stores in America, and landing on the list is a spot with 2 locations in Indiana: Trader Joe's. Delish says:

Beyond the adorably kitschy decor and friendly staff, it's also one of the best grocery stores to visit when you're on a budget. Even amidst the current egg-price hike, the cartons at Trader Joe's remain inexpensive.

But it's not the only grocery store helping Hoosiers save money.

Aldi is America's cheapest grocery store, which Delish says is built on saving money:

If you haven't shopped at Aldi yet, you're missing out on some of the cheapest groceries around. Not only is the product quality top-tier, but the German-based company's business model is designed to minimize the cost to the consumer.

Check the list below and stock up on these grocery items at the cheapest grocery stores before prices increase.

Indiana Warned To Buy These Grocery Items Now Before Price Hikes Experts warn to stock up on these grocery items now in Indiana before prices soar. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson