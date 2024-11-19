Many businesses in Indiana have closed for good this year, and one more is being added to the list. After filing for bankruptcy, a popular discount retail chain will no longer do business in the Hoosier state.

Canva Canva loading...

Popular Discount Retail Chain Shutting Down All Indiana Locations

According to Business Insider, some of America's beloved retailers have closed stores in Indiana due to bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. And a parent company that owns several brands, has decided to close operations for some to save others.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Indiana Man Opens Batman Museum In Logansport

Read More: Indiana Man Opens Batman Museum In Logansport

According to Cheapism, Franchise Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and owns several brands including American Freight. In a recent statement, Franchise Group says the company has decided to close all American Freight stores as part of its restructuring plan:

“The debtors concluded that American Freight’s limited amount of profitable store locations could not support the rightsizing of its business through a plan of reorganization,” said David Orlofsky, chief restructuring officer for Franchise Group.

The company owns 328 American Freight locations nationwide and has not announced specific closure dates for its 15 Indiana locations. American Freight will immediately hold going-out-of-business sales at all Indiana locations and the U.S. Available items include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, and appliances such as refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

Franchise Group owns other popular brands such as Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe. However, those stores will not be closing locations. Check the list below of famous brands closing their doors in 2024.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins