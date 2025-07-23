Indiana residents rely on many of Amazon's convenient delivery services for household goods, groceries, and more. However, the nation's top delivery provider has issued an urgent warning surrounding a believable and dangerous scam.

Amazon Issues Urgent Scam Warning For Indiana Residents

Scammers in Indiana are becoming increasingly effective and sophisticated by crafting new ways to steal money and personal information. Thieves can now utilize AI and craft believable messages from trustworthy sources, such as a trusted business like Amazon. The company now warns of email attacks impersonating Amazon, attempting to steal personal and financial information from millions of loyal customers.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Amazon has sent an alert to its 200 million customers, warning that scammers are impersonating the company and claiming your Amazon Prime subscription will automatically renew at an unexpected price.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

These emails may also include a “cancel subscription” button leading to a fake Amazon login page. The imposter site might also request payment information and other personal details, which, when entered, will be sent directly to the scammer. Amazon urges Indiana customers to take the following precautions to protect themselves against these thieves:

If you receive an email like this, don’t click on any links.

You can check if a message is from Amazon by going to the Message Center under Your Account . Legitimate messages from Amazon will be listed.

under . Legitimate messages from Amazon will be listed. Report the scam to Amazon itself, whether you’ve fallen for it or not.

Set up two-step verification for your Amazon account.

Indiana's Most Dangerous Cities in 2025 Reolink used FBI crime data and local police reports to identify the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2025. Here are their findings. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams