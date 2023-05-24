Michigan’s Tiki Boat Tours Are The Perfect Kickoff To Summer

If a trip to Hawaii just isn't in the cards for you this summer, I've got the next best thing: a tiki boat rental!

This Detroit-based company brings a taste of the island life to the Midwest and allows you to pretend you're in paradise, if only for a few hours. These have got to be the coolest party boats I've ever seen.

Aloha Tiki Tours

I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for a new and fun adventure-- even better when it involves being out on the water!

Just in time for summer Metro Detroit's tiki boat rentals caught my eye. Billed as, "Michigan’s first and only charter TiKi BOATS!" Aloha Tiki Tours are guaranteed to be the most unique boats on the water this summer.

I imagine plenty of bachelor/bachelorette parties take place on these boats, but they also look perfect for birthdays, reunions, or simply just because you want to party on a tiki boat!

How to Rent Them

Aloha Tiki Tours now offers 4 locations in Michigan: Detroit, St. Clair, Wyandotte, and Port Huron.

Rentals come in 2-hour blocks and start at $275 for weekday rentals or $310 for Friday-Sunday rentals but what's especially convenient is the captain's fee is included in your rental, as is all safety equipment.

This means you can party until your heart's content because you're allowed to bring your own food and alcohol-- including liquor-- on the boat with you. I just want to be sipping a pina colada on a tiki boat right now!

Boats can hold up to 6 passengers each but for larger parties you can book the "Big Kahuna" which fits up to 18 of your closest family and friends.

I'd be content to float up and down the Detroit River in one of these boats, but how cool would it be to have them here in West Michigan? This is exactly how I want to spend my time on the lake this summer. Find out more about Aloha Tiki Tours here.

