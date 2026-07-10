Good news! If you didn't get enough fireworks and fun over the 4th of July holiday, you have a chance to do it all over again in Allegan. After severe storms derailed the holiday festivities, the City of Allegan has announced the news many residents have been waiting for:

The entire America250 celebration is getting a complete do-over on July 24.

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Allegan Plans Bigger Fireworks Show After Weather Delay

The weather seemed to put a damper on everyone's 4th of July celebrations this year. You've probably seen the videos of beachgoers scrambling to flee the shore in St. Joseph and South Haven as severe storms rolled in Friday afternoon. Then, later that evening, a second round of storms swept across much of the region.

While South Haven managed to set off their fireworks Friday night, with spectators being treated to a fireworks show from both the city and mother nature, Allegan residents weren't so fortunate.

While Friday's storms forced Allegan officials to cancel the parade, event organizers were hopeful the evening could move forward as-planned, especially the grand finale fireworks. Clearly, that didn't end up being the case!

Just before fireworks were scheduled to begin, event organizers had to make the tough call to postpone the show in the name of safety.

As you can imagine, it was a huge let-down for everyone involved: vendors, entertainment, event organizers, and most of all, the families and spectators who arrived on the waterfront hours early to claim their spot.If you happened to see the posts and comments in the Allegan Informed Facebook group (any one of them) you know that morale was low.

Well, I'm happy to report the event is officially back on!

On Thursday afternoon (July 9) the Downtown Allegan association shared the news residents had been waiting for:

July Jubilee: America250 has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24 in Downtown Allegan! After last week's weather-related cancellation of the fireworks, we've been working with our fireworks contractor, emergency personnel, event partners, entertainment, and vendors to bring this once-in-a-generation celebration back.

Organizers say you can expect the same great event that was originally planned for July 3, parade and all with, "twice the BOOM for 250 years!". There will be food trucks on-site, Star-Spangled parade, live music, and full fireworks display-- but wait, there's more!

The rescheduled celebration kicks off a busy weekend in downtown Allegan, with the Downtown Sip & Shop running Thursday through Saturday, a special Lake Allegan benefit concert featuring Kalamazoo native and Grammy-nominated Ryan Hurd and Friends at the Griswold Auditorium on Saturday, and the Allegan Antiques Market on Sunday.

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