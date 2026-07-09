It's been a rough stretch for West Michigan. First came a sweltering heat wave, followed by several rounds of severe storms over the Fourth of July weekend that left thousands without power and crucial air conditioning for days.

Now, some Allegan County residents are preparing to lose electricity again, this time during a planned outage as Consumers Energy upgrades part of the electric grid.

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Allegan County Residents Face Overnight Power Shutdown July 11

Those who will be affected should have received several advanced notices, but in case you didn't, here's what residents need to know:

Nearly 3,000 Consumers Energy customers will be without power overnight beginning Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 p.m. with power expected to be restored by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

According to Fox17's Zac Harmon, crews will use the planned outage to upgrade the Virginia Park substation. If the work is delayed, Consumers Energy has scheduled July 18 as a backup date. Areas expected to be impacted include:

From Lake Macatawa south to Castle Park and east from Castle Park to I-196

South and west of I-196 to Gibson, north to 142nd Avenue

From 142nd Avenue east of Gilligan Lake north to 144th Avenue

In Holland, north and south of 32nd Avenue from 2nd Avenue to the west and 61st Street to the east as far south and west as 146th Avenue

Since repairs will take place overnight, most residents should experience minimal disruption to their activities but should have a plan in place for medical devices such as CPAP machines or oxygen delivery devices. Consumers says the best way to stay informed of outages and updates is to sign up for alerts.

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