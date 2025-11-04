Many Indiana residents prefer to shop at Aldi, with convenient locations throughout the Hoosier state and offering the best deals on groceries and other household goods. However, the company recently announced a 24-hour closure that could soon inconvenience shoppers in the Hoosier state.

Aldi Confirms All Indiana Locations Will Close On The Same Day

Aldi's commitment to helping customers in Indiana save money on their grocery bill has also helped the chain become America's 'cheapest grocery store'. An Aldi spokesperson tells Reader's Digest, “We’re growing at a time when other retailers are struggling because we’re giving our customers what they want—the best products at the best value." While the grocery chain is conveniently open every day, Indiana shoppers must plan for an upcoming closure.

While many retailers remain open during the holidays for last-minute gifts or an item for your holiday meal, more companies have decided to observe holidays to allow workers the opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

Aldi confirms they will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their associates to enjoy the holiday with their families. Aldi will be open for normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen after Thanksgiving. Before the holiday, customers can also take advantage of Aldi's $40 Thanksgiving dinner for 10 – including the turkey and ingredients for nine crowd-pleasing sides. Available between Oct. 15 and Dec. 24, the reduced prices will be available in stores and online with delivery partners.

