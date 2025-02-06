This Little Southwest Michigan Nugget Loves Kids and Needs a Home

This Little Southwest Michigan Nugget Loves Kids and Needs a Home

Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

This gorgeous 3-year-old gray kitty needs a furever home and is available for adoption right meow at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo.

This adorable big boy is the cat’s pawjamas.  You will litter-ly fall in love with him as he is a big bundle of affection and he loves kids.  You will be paw-sitively blushing all of the time as Nugget will be your biggest fan.  I say this because he will follow you around a lot.

Google Street View
loading...

Adopt Nugget from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

  • Age: 3 years and 2 months old
  • Gender: male
  • Size: Medium
  • Weight: 11.3 pounds
  • Shots up to date: Yes
  • Spayed / Neutered: Yes
  • OK with kids: Yes
  • OK with dogs: Not Sure
  • OK with cats: Not Sure
  • Housetrained: Not Sure
  • Hypoallergenic: Not Sure
  • Adoption Fee: $35

Tap here to get more info on Nugget.

READ MORE: A Deadly Snake Calls Michigan Home; What To Do If You Find One

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a non-profit that relies on animal lovers like.  Your donations help provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable animals.  Click here to donate.  If you'd like to volunteer tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

  • Click here for dogs available for adoption
  • Click here for cats available for adoption
  • Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
  • Phone Number: 269-344-1474
  • Email: info@spcaswmich.org
  • Website: SPCAswmich.org
  • Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

 

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

Some people really want to have an exotic pet in their home, but very rarely is it a good idea. And if you are looking to add a wild animal to your family, check out this list of animals you can not own as pets in Michigan.
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Abandoned Cat Lady House, Ohio

Filed Under: cat, Dog Days, Kalamazoo, KzooFeatured, Michigan
Categories: Animals, Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR