This Little Southwest Michigan Nugget Loves Kids and Needs a Home
This gorgeous 3-year-old gray kitty needs a furever home and is available for adoption right meow at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo.
This adorable big boy is the cat’s pawjamas. You will litter-ly fall in love with him as he is a big bundle of affection and he loves kids. You will be paw-sitively blushing all of the time as Nugget will be your biggest fan. I say this because he will follow you around a lot.
Adopt Nugget from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Age: 3 years and 2 months old
- Gender: male
- Size: Medium
- Weight: 11.3 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK with kids: Yes
- OK with dogs: Not Sure
- OK with cats: Not Sure
- Housetrained: Not Sure
- Hypoallergenic: Not Sure
- Adoption Fee: $35
Tap here to get more info on Nugget.
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a non-profit that relies on animal lovers like. Your donations help provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable animals. Click here to donate. If you'd like to volunteer tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
