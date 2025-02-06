This Little Southwest Michigan Nugget Loves Kids and Needs a Home

This gorgeous 3-year-old gray kitty needs a furever home and is available for adoption right meow at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo.

This adorable big boy is the cat’s pawjamas. You will litter-ly fall in love with him as he is a big bundle of affection and he loves kids. You will be paw-sitively blushing all of the time as Nugget will be your biggest fan. I say this because he will follow you around a lot.

Adopt Nugget from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Age: 3 years and 2 months old

Gender: male

Size: Medium

Weight: 11.3 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

OK with kids: Yes

OK with dogs: Not Sure

OK with cats: Not Sure

Housetrained: Not Sure

Hypoallergenic: Not Sure

Adoption Fee: $35

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a non-profit that relies on animal lovers like. Your donations help provide the necessary food and medical treatment for these adorable animals. Click here to donate. If you'd like to volunteer tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Phone Number: 269-344-1474

269-344-1474 Email: info@spcaswmich.org

info@spcaswmich.org Website: SPCAswmich.org

SPCAswmich.org Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

