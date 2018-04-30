A Hepatitis A Outbreak Has Hit Michigan

Just when you think we have all major diseases under control, an outbreak occurs.

Most of use are aware Hepatitis A, but now we should all get vaccinated for the disease. In fact things are so bad in our state that recently the Associated Press released this stunning statement...

Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.

If that isn't enough to put you on edge The Detroit Free Press is reporting that...

Customers who ate at the Buffalo Wild Wings location at 29287 Mound Road in Warren from March 24 through April 9 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Macomb County Health Department.

The story went on to say that the illness was spread by a food service worker and that the restaurant is working with the health department. This illness is nothing to joke about, according to macombgov.org...

Hepatitis A infection is a contagious liver disease. The infection is caused by ingesting the virus through contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by the feces (or stool) of an infected person, or contaminated food or water supply.

If you think you have been exposed, these are the symptoms to look for...

abdominal pain

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

dark urine

fever

chills

yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)

How can you protect yourself from Hepatitis A according to MDHHS...

Get vaccinated against hepatitis A

Wash hands after using the restroom and before eating or preparing meals for yourself or others

Use your own towels, toothbrushes, and eating utensils

Do not have sex with someone who has HAV infection

Do not share food, drinks, drugs, or smokes with other people

If you think you may have hepatitis A, see your medical provider

If you have hepatitis A, please cooperate with your local public health to help protect others

With all the warnings, and recent outbreak, I think I will heading to my doctor to get vaccinated. Better to be safe then sorry!

BONUS VIDEO