Big changes are coming for convenience store lovers as 7-Eleven prepares to close hundreds of locations across the U.S. What’s behind this puzzling decision?

The biggest convenience store chain in the world will be locking the doors forever on hundreds of stores. Here's why this is sending massive confusion throughout the industry. Just a few years ago, 7-Eleven purchased 4,000 Speedway gas stations.

Why is 7-Eleven the 7-Eleven closure leaving us with more questions than answers?

Number 1, how can the biggest convenience store chain on the planet purchase thousands of stores only to close 444 locations just 3 to 4 years later?

Number 2, are all 444 locations that 7-Eleven plans to close an actual 7-Eleven, or does that number include Speedway stores they recently purchased?

Number 3, Why won't 7-Eleven release a list of stores that they plan to close?

There are currently 20 Michigan locations for 7-Eleven in Michigan.

Michigan currently has 298 Speedway locations. Now that Speedway is owned by 7-Eleven, are they no longer safe?

7-Eleven has 13,000 locations in North America, with the bulk of them in three states.

California - 1,885 stores

Texas - 1,453 stores

Florida - 1,019

(The data above was sourced from locationscloud.com)

Those numbers are child's play compared to the 21,000 7-Eleven locations in Japan.

All we know for sure at this point is that the company plans to close 444 underperforming stores in the United States sometime in 2025. We have no idea when or where at this time.

Enjoy your big gulps while you can.

