5 Things About Michigan That Will Make You Say “WOW”

Sure our beloved state of Michigan already has quite a few quirky traits that make it unique like "making a Michigan left" or "if you don't like Michigan weather, just wait five minutes and it'll change" that are pretty much staples of odd characteristics about this state and might cause you to raise an eyebrow but there some other facts and findings that will make you go "Wow" when you find out.

Did you know according to a survey done in Michigan, we will drink 3 days in row during the holidays? I suppose it depends on just how dysfunctional your family is but on the average, three straight days of knocking em back sounds like your flirting with alcoholic poisoning to me...wow!

Michigan sports fans continue to root for one the worst professional football franchises in NFL history. Not only have the Detroit Lions NEVER played in a Super Bowl, the team hasn't even come close. Hard to play in a Super Bowl when you've never even been to a conference championship. With more top 5 draft picks in the last decade than you can shake a stick at, couldn't ya at least win a just a first round playoff game...nope. Wow!

Although often referred to as the car capital of the world, thanks to the big 3 hanging out in the motor city, Michigan could also be called the boat capital. With over 11,000 inland lakes Michiganders (on average) are never more than 135 miles away from a lake and therefore some sort of boat. There are over a million registered boaters in the state, more than any other state...wow!

The state of Michigan has produced an unprecedented number of talented performers throughout the years that include Bob Seger, Glenn Frey, Stevie Wonder, Kid Rock, Eminem, Iggy Pop, Mark Farner, Ted Nugent, Madonna, Big Sean and so many more. Plus, Detroit is home to Motown Records that produced some of the most influential artists in the world including Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Smoky Robinson, Aretha Franklin and so many more - lets face it, this state rocks!!! Wow!

There is a village named Elsie in Michigan and it is home to one of the biggest Holstein herds in the entire world. Over 3,200 cows make up this herd located at the Green Meadow Farms and far outnumber the 100 or so residents of the village...Wow!

