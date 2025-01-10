As the snow piles up in Michigan, many residents look forward to longer days and warmer weather arriving in the Great Lakes state. So when do we officially 'Spring Forward' in Michigan for Daylight Saving Time?

Canva Canva loading...

When Will Michigan Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time 2025?

Most states in the U.S. including Michigan continue to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST). According to the Farmer's Almanac, DST allows us to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year:

Moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings.

“Spring forward, fall back” is one of the sayings used to remember to set your clock. So which day do we 'spring forward' in Michigan?

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 9th at 2 a.m. On Saturday night, clocks are set forward 1 hour (i.e., losing one hour). And there will be more light in the evening.

After Daylight Saving Time begins and through the summer months, the period is called “Daylight Time,” or "DT". When Daylight Saving Time ends, we return to “Standard Time” or “ST.”

There have been several attempts to change DST. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the "Sunshine Protection Act" to permanently establish daylight saving time. However, the bill was never voted on by the House of Representatives. Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

12 Signs of a Cold and Brutal Michigan Winter Here's an interesting look at strange signs that winter is going to be a rough one. This list, much like The Farmer's Almanac , deals in folklore and isn't scientifically backed. Gallery Credit: Canva