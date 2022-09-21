2-year-old Battle Creek Boy Killed In Early Morning Shooting

A home should be a safe place for a child in the middle of the night, but that wasn’t the case for two-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. A drive-by shooter fired multiple shots into his home, tragically wounding him.

Battle Creek Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 100-block of Cliff Street at around 2:20 AM, Tuesday morning, and when they arrived on the scene, they found young Kai had been shot. Officers performed first aid as first responders raced to the scene, but efforts to save the child failed. Kai died early Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation has revealed little information, other than a dark-colored SUV drove past the home, someone fired multiple shots into the residence, and Kai was the only person wounded. Investigators do feel, however, that Kai’s family wasn’t the intended target of the senseless shooting.

In a press release, the Battle Creek Police expressed their condolences, saying,

Police, and the city as a whole, offer their deepest sympathies to Kai’s family. We hope to gather the information needed to solve this violent crime that took the life of an innocent child.

Police are hoping that someone was in the area, at the time of the shooting, and may have information that could aid in the investigation. A simple phone call may bring justice to the death of a young child. Investigators can be reached at 269-781-0911, or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.