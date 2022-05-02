Michigan is an outdoor lover's paradise.

One of my favorite things to do in Michigan is go camping with friends and family. I love escaping it all and enjoying Mother Nature. No need for phones, laptops, or any of those annoying work emails. There's something so relaxing about sitting around a campfire as it crackles and pops while you roast a hot dog or some marshmallows for s'mores.

Pure Michigan just came out with a list of the most beautiful places to go camping in Michigan and they definitely don't disappoint.

10 Beautiful Places To Go Camping In Pure Michigan

10. Sleepy Hollow State Park – Laingsburg

Sleepy Hollow State Park contains over 2,600 acres including a river winding its way through the woods, fields, and trails. There are 16 miles of hiking/biking and 6.5 miles for horseback riding and dog sledding. In the winter snowshoeing is a popular activity at the park.

9. Huron-Manistee National Forest – Manistee

The Huron-Manistee National Forests contain rare ecological features, such as dry sand prairie remnants, coastal marshlands, dunes, oak savannahs, fens, bogs, and marshes.

8. Ludington State Park – Ludington

The park is home to three campgrounds, sandy beaches, scenic sand dunes, an iconic lighthouse, wetlands, marshlands, and forests.

7. Lakeport State Park – Lakeport

The park has two distinct units separated by the village of Lakeport. A total of 250 sites are divided between the two campgrounds. All sites have a picnic table, fire circle, electricity, and modern toilet/shower buildings along with several pull-through sites and camp pads for ease of leveling campers.

6. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore – Empire

You can check out the amazing views of the dunes and Lake Michigan, along with great hiking.

5. Wilderness State Park – Carp Lake

There are tons of activities to enjoy including hiking, fishing, and biking across 10,500 acres of campground in Northwest Michigan.

4. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore – Munising

Some fun activities include hiking alongside the comely wildflowers and riding the waves of Lake Superior in a kayak.

3. Porcupine Mountains State Park – Ontonagon

Porcupine Mountains is the largest park in Michigan with 60,000 acres. You gotta check out the waterfalls.

2. South Higgins Lake State Park – Roscommon

The park contains almost one mile of shoreline along Higgins Lake, which is a large spring-fed body of water known for its clarity.

1. Tahquamenon Falls State Park – Paradise

Check out one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi at Tahquamenon Falls State Park. It has a drop of nearly 50 feet and is more than 200 feet across.

