Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth to Open Huge Ice Rink in November

Dust off your ice skates and get ready to head to Frankenmuth.

With the fall upon us and winter just around the corner, we have no choice but to try to embrace winter activities in Michigan. Yesterday, those in Mid-Michigan were given a new opportunity to enjoy some outdoor winter activities. Zehnder's of Frankenmuth will be opening up Zehnder Park for a huge ice rink.

How big will the ice rink be and where will it be located?

The ice rink will be located at Zehnder Park, which is right next door and to the south of Zehnder's. The skating rink itself will be pretty large coming in at 60 feet wide by 120 feet long. For reference, an NHL hockey rink is 85' by 200' in size.

Get our free mobile app

When will the ice rink be open for skaters to enjoy?

The new Frankenmuth ice rink is planned to be opened sometime in mid-November and remain open until sometime in mid-February. The rink will also be able to handle up to 200 skaters per hour. As of right now, it looks like skaters will be able to hit the ice during the following times and days:

Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 10 pm.

Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 10 pm.

Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm.

Will rental skates be available or do I need my own?

Yes, rental skates will be available. Visitors can also bring their own skates as well.

How much will it cost?

At the time of writing this article, we are unsure as to how much it will be to skate. According to Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, there will be periods of free skating and periods of time that will include a charge.

Source: Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

25 Famous People Born in Good Ole Flint, Michigan A list of 25 famous figures that were born in Flint, Michigan.