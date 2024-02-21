Historic Michigan Restaurant Now Among ‘Most Famous’ In U.S.

There are plenty of restaurants in Michigan serving classic dishes that we crave. Michiganders are lucky enough to be able to frequent these restaurants that others may have to travel across the country to visit. One Michigan restaurant is now known as a top restaurant to experience in America.

Legendary Restaurants For Your Bucket List

Only the best restaurants can be the most legendary, and one list has compiled the best across the U.S. LoveFood ranked places in every state that people long to eat at and visit at least once. The restaurants added to the list had great reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Some famous restaurants people want to visit include Mystic Pizza in Connecticut, Katz Deli In New York, and one of the oldest taverns in America, White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island. Michiganders would have to put those on their bucket list and travel to visit them, but you don't have to leave the state to dine at a legendary restaurant in the U.S.

The Most Famous Restaurant In Michigan

You can find the most famous restaurant in the state in the quaint town of Frankenmuth, MI, serving World Famous Chicken Dinners to over 20 million people since 1888. Bavarian Inn is a real gem, and it's no surprise that people across the U.S. want to visit. Enjoy their chicken and homemade desserts at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, and book a stay at their resort hotel with an attached waterpark. It's worth the overnight stay at Bavarian Inn Lodge to see what the city of Frankenmuth has to offer.

Read More: The 7 Best Places for Fish and Chips During Lent near Kalamazoo

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison