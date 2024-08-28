Michigan is home to some incredible small towns that offer residents and visitors a chance to shop, eat, and enjoy their historic charm. And one community in the Mitten has just been named one of the quirkiest towns in America and deserves a spot on your road trip bucket list.

Tiny Michigan Community Named 'Quirkiest Small Town' In America

Country Living recently named 40 of the Quirkiest Small Towns In America. And it's no surprise that one of Michigan's most quaint and charming small towns lands on the list.

Frankenmuth, Michigan also known as 'Michigan's Little Bavaria' is a small community that looks like a town straight out of a fairytale book. Its rich heritage is evident in the town's architecture, festivals, and food. Country Living says:

It's strange to think that there are multiple Bavarian-style towns in the U.S., but it's true. Frankenmuth has real ties to Germany, as the town was settled in 1845 by German immigrants from Neuendettelsau, in Bavaria, and celebrations of German culture remain prevalent there today.

The best thing about being named one of America's quirkiest towns is that there is no shortage of entertainment like getting in on the 'Frankenmuth Gnome Hunt'. Visit one of Frankenmuth's adorable shops like the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus or Zak and Mac's Chocolate Haus. And don't miss the 'World Famous Chicken' dinners at Zehnder's or Bavarian Inn.

And while other small towns pack up the holiday spirit in January, you can enjoy the magic of Christmas year-round at Bronner's Christmas Wonderland.

There's nothing average about Michigan's Lil Bavaria so plan a trip to one of America's quirkiest and most memorable towns in the Great Lakes State.

